KKR unleash Lockie Ferguson on Sunrisers as Kiwi pacer sinks Warner's men

This was after David Warner's unbeaten 47 and 18 runs off the final Andre Russell over saw Sunrisers level the scores at 163 with KKR.

Published: 18th October 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 01:09 AM

Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

Prior to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders had broken the bank to rope in Pat Cummins to spearhead their pace attack.

KKR were acquiring one of the world's best in the business but the Australian hasn't been able to provide the kind of impact that the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah or Jofra Archer have been able to give for their respective teams.

From nine matches, he picked up just three wickets while Rabada has 19 and Archer has 13 from the same number of games.

While KKR's struggles this year go beyond just Cummins' lack of wickets, it is hard to ignore that the former champions are not getting enough out of their investment.

And it spoke volumes when Eoin Morgan, who took over the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik recently threw the ball to Lockie Ferguson instead of Cummins in the Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Even though Ferguson was only playing his first match of this edition, the Kiwi proved to be the difference between the two sides and it was a no-brainer for Morgan to make Ferguson bowl the super over.

He matched Cummins' tournament tally of three wickets from his four overs (3-15) and then went onto concede just two runs in the super over while dismissing David Warner and Abdul Samad inside the first three balls.

Whether it was by accident or design, the Knight Riders might have just stumbled upon their strike bowler which they hoped was Cummins.

But if the Kiwi speed merchant continues to perform like the way he did on Sunday, even Cummins would have to take a backseat.

The win helps KKR put some distance between themselves and fifth-placed Hyderabad and the gap to third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore is now just two points.

As for Sunrisers, their worries continue to mount with an injury worry to Kane Williamson and slumping to their third straight defeat.

It was a surprise that Warner decided to bowl first after winning the toss at a time when teams choose to bat first and defend.

Their bowling unit did a decent job of restricting KKR to 163/5 and that was largely down to Morgan and Dinesh Karthik who forged a crucial partnership at the back-end of their innings to take them to a competitive total.

The chase was made a little complicated for Sunrisers due to a hamstring injury to Williamson. The Kiwi opened the innings alongside Jonny Bairstow so that he could try and utilise the powerplay.
Despite hobbling and almost batting on one leg, he forged a 50-run partnership with Bairstow to give Sunrisers a good start.

Ferguson was introduced at the end of powerplay and he dismissed his countryman Williamson with his first ball. There were a few surprises as Priyam Garg walked in at three while Warner batted at four. The Hyderabad skipper nearly guided his team to victory with a gritty fifty but Ferguson almost single-handedly took the game away from them.  

