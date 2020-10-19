IPL 2020: After morale-boosting win, resurgent Punjab run into high-flying Delhi

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

Narrow wins can do wonders to a team's morale. Pulling back something which keeps going away gives belief that you can succeed, no matter how lost the situation looks. Individual or team sports, this is a tonic which has no substitute.

Expect Kings XI Punjab to be full of that when they face Delhi Capitals in a 10th-round match in Dubai on Tuesday. After that double Super Over coup against Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul's team should be confident that they can also win when the going gets close. On the receiving end of a few thrillers in this IPL already, it was important for them to get that win and keep alive their faint hopes of finishing inside the top four after 14 rounds.

It is easier said than done though. The Delhi machine is running smoothly, with almost every part contributing to the team's cause. Leaders of the table with seven wins from nine matches, they are not expected to let their guard down or be complacent. Finishing inside the top two comes with the bonus of having two shots at a final berth. So Shreyas Iyer & Co will also be keen to give it their best and notch up another win.

Barring a few positions in the XI, Delhi tick most boxes. First of it is No 3, where Ajinkya Rahane has made 15, 2 and 8 after replacing the injured Rishabh Pant. Alex Carey taking the place of Shimron Hetmyer to do Pant's job behind the stumps has robbed the batting of firepower. Although Carey is a handy batsman on his day, the dual absence of Pant and Hetmyer has reduced the big-hitting potential of the team. If this continues, pressure on Shikhar Dhawan, Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Prithvi Shaw will increase.

Against this batting line-up, Punjab have reasons to worry because their attack has consistently leaked runs at the death. Mohammed Shami bowled an immaculate Super Over against Mumbai, but his tournament economy rate is 8.59. Sheldon Cottrell, Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan have been more expensive. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin did better, without making a difference to the team's fortunes.

It's batting that gives Pujab hope. Rahul has been the tournament's most outstanding batsman with a tally of 525 runs at 75.00 and a strike rate of 135.65. The second highest scorer is his opening partner Mayank Agarwal. Then there are Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran. Glenn Maxwell is yet to come good, but in Deepak Hooda they have found someone to take care of the Indian middle-order batsman's slot. Overall, this a strong department.

Delhi have the attack to test Punjab's batting. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje form this IPL's most formidable new-ball pair. Pace, bounce, aggression and ability to deal with the situation make them special. With spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin playing a perfect foil to the quicks, there is variety.

The third pacer remains a concern and Delhi would hope that Tushar Deshpande can fill up that void. The bowler from Mumbai has shown in two matches he can be quick. Whether he has other tools to fulfil the requirements of this format has to be seen.