STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals in battle to keep slim playoff hopes alive

For three-time champions CSK, a loss on Monday might mean they will fail to make it to the top four of the table for the first time in 13 years

Published: 19th October 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings CSK

Chennai Super Kings (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are battling for survival in the 13th edition of IPL. The equation is simple: win the remaining five games and keep the slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. The two teams, who face off in Abu Dhabi on Monday, are languishing at the bottom of the table with six defeats from nine matches and are coming off losses.  

For the three-time champions, a loss on Monday might mean they will fail to make it to the top four of the table for the first time in 13 years. Chennai have remained the only team to qualify for the playoffs in all the editions. But this season, despite starting with a victory over title holder Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni & Co have delivered mediocre performances in their matches.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' chances of making play-offs hanging by a thread

They have come close to the finish line many times but have ended up at the receiving end. Apart from finding the right combination, one reason for Chennai's poor run this season is their fielding errors. Players have dropped sitters a number of times and have failed to latch on to half chances and run out opportunities. This has proved costly in many occasions including the previous match against Delhi Capitals when they seemed to have fielded a balanced XI.

Not only did they lose the game on Saturday but also their death-over specialist Dwayne Bravo due to groin injury. Coach Stephen Fleming said Bravo would miss "a few days or a couple of weeks". Chennai could look to bring back Josh Hazlewood or go for an extra spinner in Imran Tahir to find the momentum.
 
For Rajasthan, inconsistency of the batsmen has hurt the team. Jos Buttler has not contributed any noteworthy performances and Sanju Samson has gone quiet after the initial spark.

However, Robin Uthappa's success at the top in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore would give the team some confidence. Skipper Steve Smith, who batted at No 4, also indicated that he is getting back to his best with a fifty in the previous match.

A win on Monday for either of the teams will give them a chance to climb up the ladder in the standings and a push for the playoffs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings CSK Rajasthan Royals RR IPL IPL 2020
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp