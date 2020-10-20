STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Lion's roar goes silent: Only team to make IPL play-offs every season, CSK stare at early exit

Foremost among the reasons would be the waning powers of their talisman. Dhoni the batsman we see now is not the same force.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, it's difficult to find space for something called a long reign. Things change quickly, leaving little or no room for one to occupy a place of prominence for a considerable period of time. Ideas, techniques and innovations keep evolving, to make this format of cricket a breeding ground of the 'new'.

Chennai Super Kings is an exception in this ecosystem. In a competition like IPL where almost all teams are evenly matched, their consistency defies notions. Mumbai Indians have won the title on more occasions, but making it to the last four all 10 times they have been part of the IPL is unparalleled. Even if records are meant to be broken, matching this seems more improbable than 300 in 20 overs in the near future.

Like all good things coming to an end, Chennai Super Kings' separation from the IPL play-offs is more than a possibility in the UAE. Winning four remaining matches will take them to 14 points. In the past teams have qualified with even 12. But there is something in their display suggesting that the incredible run is about to snap. If that happens, it will be the end of an era in the brief history of T20 cricket.

ALSO READ: IPL 13: This season we weren't really there, says CSK skipper Dhoni after losing to RR

"It's pretty down, which is fair enough," said coach Stephen Fleming of the team's morale after Monday's defeat against Rajasthan Royals. "We came close in a couple of games (in the past), but today we were thoroughly outplayed. Usually, you get a bit of hope and momentum when you get positives. It's hard to be upbeat (under the circumstances). But we have to hang in. We have to rely on other results and hope for changes in the form of our own team."

Foremost among the reasons would be the waning powers of their talisman. Captain cool and keeper reliable with the ability to pull off smart catches and stumpings even at 39, at the end of the day, MS Dhoni is MS Dhoni because of the impact his bat made. The restrained destruction he caused as a batsman helped him tower above competition and put him on a pedestal reserved for the select few. The IPL has seen him do this numerous times.

Dhoni the batsman we see now is not the same force. Epitome of confidence at his peak, he appears a bit unsure at the crease. His area of the pitch, from where the ball would disappear if he so wished, has become smaller. Given his knowledge and experience of clearing the fence, he will still do it at times, but whether that will be enough for the team is a question. Running between wickets, his biggest strength, also seems to be deserting him. When the team's most influential figure ceases to be himself, the team doesn't remain the same.

One can say Chennai do remain the same! As in, they don't usually change personnel, which makes them the team with the highest retention percentage over the years. That sell-by date is also nearing the end. While other teams benefited from the inclusion of young blood, the team in yellow stuck to tested ones, which paid dividends until last year. But in 2020, suddenly you see there is no Shreyas Iyer or Shubman Gill or Devdutt Padikkal in Chennai.

Barring Deepak Chahar to an extent, the team owners did not invest in youth. For a successful franchise, not building for the future is a shortcoming and it is showing this year.

It is unfair to overlook the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Missing the team's most consistent batsman, who is good at playing on pitches that become slow with time, was a big blow. Harbhajan is another who could have made his experience count. But then, looking at these two as could-have-been saviours is looking back rather than at the future.

Asked if they would look at changing the combination, Fleming answered in the affirmative. "We will be turning that over. We have been consistent over the years with our selections. Fair to say looking at the table that this team out of a little bit of juice at the moment. A third year with an ageing group was going to be difficult. Dubai has challenged us with a whole new set of requirements. We got players we are going to look at. We need to make sure we find out some good answers with some of the players we have moving forward."

If bringing in new players is going to be the last throw of the dice, it will be a great break for the likes of Ruturaj Gaekwad, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and Monu Kumar. But given that these players have a collective IPL experience of three matches, expecting them to turn the fortunes of the team might be asking for too much.

CSK's IPL record

2008 Runners-up
2009 Semifinals
2010 Champions
2011 Champions
2012 Runners-up
2013 Runners-up
2014 Play-offs
2015 Runners-up
2016 Did not play
2017 Did not play
2018 Champions
2019 Runners-up

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp