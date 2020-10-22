STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR preview: Hyderabad look to work on middle-order against Rajasthan

Sunrisers Hyderabad have needed the top-order to operate in a circumspect manner in 2020 due to which David Warner is not being in his best form and Kane Williamson was prioritised.

Published: 22nd October 2020 11:10 AM

Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai

Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai. (FIle photo| ANI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad used to trip up if ever so often because of their flaky middle-order.

Here are a couple of examples: in a match against Mumbai Indians they went from 3/61 to bowled out for 96. Against Delhi Capitals, they were bowled out for 116 after being 2/101. Against Rajasthan, they were cruising at 2/121. Thirty minutes later, their innings finished at 8/160.

To guard against this sort of collapses, they have needed the top-order to operate in a circumspect manner in 2020. That's the reason behind David Warner not being at his best. It's also why they have had to prioritise Kane Williamson, an overseas batsman (something they did last year as well), over an extra spinner (Mohammad Nabi) or a bowling all-rounder in the shape of Jason Holder.

However, that front three of Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Williamson can only paper over the cracks so much. The indifferent batting performances have repeated themselves over and over again. It started in the very first game of this edition when they lost 8/32 in 4.2 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore to lose a match they were on course to win.

Even though they lost to Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to injuries, the above-mentioned indifferent middle-order batting has also been the main reason behind their three back-to-back losses that saw them plummet to seventh in the table. If they want to have any chance of joining the queue for fourth spot, they need to change this against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Steve Smith's men, for their part, have an incentive to go for the jugular. Any win will see them leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders into fourth spot. And after their comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings, confidence will be high. 

Also, the return of Ben Stokes has allowed them to correct their top-heavy batting line up by moving Jos Buttler down the order. The Englishman does provide rapid starts up the order but Rajasthan are better off by asking him to don the role of the finisher. 

Saying that, their main problem is now in the bowling department. Their fourth and fifth bowlers can be taken for plenty. If David Warner and Co. can survive Jofra Archer's heat, that's what the Men In Oranje will look to do. 

