STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020: CSK ship keeps sinking

One by one, opposition sides are dismantling a team that had been their envy for so long. Chennai used to instill fear in them. But not anymore. There is just sympathy.

Published: 23rd October 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

CSK's ill fortunes in the current IPL edition continues as it suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians. (Photo | Twitter/IPL)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This was not supposed to go this way for Chennai Super Kings. They have been the IPL's most successful team. Their win percentage of 59.48 is the best of all sides. Despite missing two seasons, they are just 11 behind Mumbai Indians' record for most IPL wins. They have lost the least number of matches (71). They are the only team to defend the IPL title. No team has played in as many finals as Chennai and they are the lone side to make it to play-offs every single time.

But, all of it is past. The present is a sorry tale. They are an unrecognisable outfit, who only remind you of their glory days. On Friday, in a must-win match against Mumbai Indians, they hit a new low for the season. They ended up with 114/9, a total that seemed way beyond their reach when at 30/6 in the seventh over, with all specialist batsman gone. IPL's lowest ever total (49 by RCB vs KKR) was under threat. It took Mumbai only 12.2 overs to overhaul the total as Ishan Kishan (68 n.o) and Quinton de Kock (46 n.o) guided them to the top of the table. This is not what you expect from Chennai Super Kings. They are a team that season after season, vie for the title.

This time, they are playing like they have already resigned to their fate, that a play-off berth is beyond them. One by one, opposition sides are dismantling a team that had been their envy for so long. Chennai used to instill fear in them. But not anymore. There is just sympathy. The CSK faithfuls, the most passionate franchise fans in India, are waiting for the sorrow to end. They are already looking ahead to the next season, in the hope that there will be fresh auctions.

But here is the catch. The buzz in BCCI circles is, the big auction will be postponed by a year, meaning Chennai will have to play another season with the same squad with a possible addition of a couple of players. There are talks that they might trade Kane Williamson from Sunrisers Hyderabad with an eye on the future, but it is too early to say what will happen on that front.

Before we end, there is still a chance for Chennai to qualify for play-offs. Win the remaining three matches and hope Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore keep winning and in that case Chennai can qualify with just 12 points.

Brief scores: Chennai 114/9 (Curran 52, Boult 4/18) vs Mumbai 116/0 in 12.2 overs (Kishan 68 n,o, De Kock 46 n.o).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp