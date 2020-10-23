STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Planning & clarity, Morris mantra for success

The South African is not express, but comes with his homework well done. He relies mostly on line and length and during death overs. He has been impressive with his toe crushers and other variations.

Published: 23rd October 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eyebrows were raised when Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Chris Morris for Rs 10 crore at the IPL auction last December. After having problems at the death overs and with lower-order finishing in the past few seasons, Bangalore knew what they were doing. And the 33-year-old has not disappointed so far.

Morris has a strike rate of 13.33, average of 11.11, economy rate of 5.00, helping him find a spot in the top three in all these these categories this season. He has taken nine wickets, bowling mostly during the difficult periods — power play and death overs.

The South African is not express, but comes with his homework well done. He relies mostly on line and length and during death overs. He has also been impressive with his toe crushers and other variations.

“We have analysts, who get figures together and analyse all the stats with the batting and bowling coach. People do not know what happens behind the scenes to prepare for just one game,” said Morris in a virtual press conference on Friday.

"It has a lot to do about clarity and execution. We do a lot of homework behind the scenes. By the time we get to the game, we know what we need to do and it is up to you to execute it. My plans have been quite clear. If something goes wrong, there is a Plan B. If Plan B does not work, there is a plan C....”

Morris also praised his medical team’s effort to help him recover from injury. After his inclusion, Bangalore won four of the last five matches. They have restricted teams to less than 135 on three occasions in this period.

His exploits have not been limited to the ball. He contributed an 8-ball 25, albeit in a losing cause. Morris feels he could get smacked for runs in the coming matches, but maintains there has to be clarity.

“I have not been smacked yet. And it is going to come, unfortunately. That is the nature of the beast, that is the IPL. I have to keep my clarity. As soon as you lose that clarity of what you want to do in the game, things go pear shaped,” said Morris.

He also had a word of praise for opener Devdutt Padikkal, who he likened with Australian great Matthew Hayden. “He has got a similar imposing way of batting. He has not got the size of Hayden. But he has got a similar technique and hits the ball. That is the future of Indian cricket, right there," Morris said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chris Morris IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp