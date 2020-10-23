Planning & clarity, Morris mantra for success

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: Eyebrows were raised when Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Chris Morris for Rs 10 crore at the IPL auction last December. After having problems at the death overs and with lower-order finishing in the past few seasons, Bangalore knew what they were doing. And the 33-year-old has not disappointed so far.

Morris has a strike rate of 13.33, average of 11.11, economy rate of 5.00, helping him find a spot in the top three in all these these categories this season. He has taken nine wickets, bowling mostly during the difficult periods — power play and death overs.

The South African is not express, but comes with his homework well done. He relies mostly on line and length and during death overs. He has also been impressive with his toe crushers and other variations.

“We have analysts, who get figures together and analyse all the stats with the batting and bowling coach. People do not know what happens behind the scenes to prepare for just one game,” said Morris in a virtual press conference on Friday.

"It has a lot to do about clarity and execution. We do a lot of homework behind the scenes. By the time we get to the game, we know what we need to do and it is up to you to execute it. My plans have been quite clear. If something goes wrong, there is a Plan B. If Plan B does not work, there is a plan C....”

Morris also praised his medical team’s effort to help him recover from injury. After his inclusion, Bangalore won four of the last five matches. They have restricted teams to less than 135 on three occasions in this period.

His exploits have not been limited to the ball. He contributed an 8-ball 25, albeit in a losing cause. Morris feels he could get smacked for runs in the coming matches, but maintains there has to be clarity.

“I have not been smacked yet. And it is going to come, unfortunately. That is the nature of the beast, that is the IPL. I have to keep my clarity. As soon as you lose that clarity of what you want to do in the game, things go pear shaped,” said Morris.

He also had a word of praise for opener Devdutt Padikkal, who he likened with Australian great Matthew Hayden. “He has got a similar imposing way of batting. He has not got the size of Hayden. But he has got a similar technique and hits the ball. That is the future of Indian cricket, right there," Morris said.