Mumbai juggernaut rolls on while wheels come off for Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians showed once again why they were the first team to qualify for the playoffs when teams below them are scrambling to try and sneak into the top four.

Published: 31st October 2020 06:55 PM

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians celebrates the win. (Photo | IPL T20)

By Express News Service

Despite missing their captain and leader Rohit Sharma again, the four-time champions are showing that they are probably the most formidable outfit in the tournament right now with a faultless performance with all-round contributions from everywhere against Delhi Capitals on Saturday that ensured they'll finish in the top two.

After a clinical bowling performance that saw them limit Delhi to 110/9 from 20 overs, Ishan Kishan (72 n.o.) steered them to a comfortable nine-wicket win in a performance that is further evidence that Mumbai Indians have all the bases covered as the tournament enters its business end.

For starters, Trent Boult was phenomenal in the powerplay and finished with three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah took the purple cap out of the hands of Kagiso Rabada with three wickets as the Delhi batsmen were put to the sword.

The way stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard used his bowlers was impressive as Delhi struggled for runs.

While all the pieces are coming together for Mumbai Indians at the right moment despite missing a key figure like Rohit, things look to be all over the place for Capitals.

It was their fourth loss on the trot and even though their fate is in their own hands, the alarming dip in form should be a cause of worry for coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Once again, they were thoroughly outplayed in all the departments just like the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shikhar Dhawan was gone for a duck for the second straight game while the decision to bring back Prithvi Shaw didn't yield great returns as he made just ten runs. Things just went downhill from there. 

Skipper Iyer was top scorer with a 29-ball 25 as a batting line-up that has some star players within it got stifled by Bumrah and Co.

Delhi's impressive start to the season has given them some cushion in terms of qualifying for play-offs, but questions are going to arise about whether they have a soft underbelly when put under pressure.

Mumbai were measured with their chase which once again underlined their experience and know-how when it comes to seeing out matches.

Ishan who opened the innings once again in place of injured Rohit justified the faith by the team management.

The youngster alongside Quinton de Kock made short work of a bowling attack that boasts the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje which would be a concern for Delhi.

Ishan nonchalantly flicked Nortje for a six to seal what was Mumbai's first win out of six IPL games in Dubai. The omens are looking good for them. 

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 110/9 in 20 overs (Shreyas 25, Bumrah 3/17, Boult 3/21) lost to Mumbai Indians 111/1 (Ishan 72 n.o, Quinton 26) by 9 wickets

