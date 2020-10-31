IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians stand in the way of ailing Delhi Capitals as play-offs race heats up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on recent form guide in the past couple of weeks, Delhi Capitals fare among the worst, having lost three matches on the spin.

However, the good work done by Shreyas Iyer and his team at the top-end of the tournament means that their destiny is in their own hands. The Delhi outfit sit third in the table with two games remaining but with teams below them hot on their heels, there is little margin for error.

On Saturday, they go up against Mumbai Indians in what could essentially be dubbed a must win game for them. Mumbai have already qualified for play-offs and would go into the game in a more relaxed mood. As for Delhi, after their outing against Mumbai, the task doesn't get any easier as they go up against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While Delhi can still qualify for the play-offs without winning any of those two games if other results go their way, the target for the capital side would be to finish in the top two.

As for Mumbai Indians, a win in their last two matches would ensure a top two finish.

In the reverse fixture earlier in the tournament, it was Mumbai Indians who came out victorious as they registered a five-wicket win but they could once agains be without their talismanic skipper Rohit Sharma who would be a big miss.

There will be a lot of focus on the injury update of Sharma but Mumbai have shown that they have enough ammunition to cope with the loss of their star skipper.

Other players are stepping up and making valuable contributions with Suryakumar Yadav going from strength to strength.

He was instrumental in helping Mumbai secure a comfortable victory against RCB.

Delhi on the other hand had suffered a chastening defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last round.

However, they know all too well that things could change in an instant and it's a matter of who performs on the given day.

Delhi have enough match winners in their side but it's a matter of players finding their form again and the team getting their combinations right.

The think tank will have to decide on whether to persist with Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order while coach Ricky Ponting would expect the other batsmen to shoulder more responsibility.

The bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada had a forgettable outing against Sunrisers. Rabada who is the purple cap holder went wicketless in that game and was their most expensive bowler.

The pressure will be on Delhi Capitals but Mumbai Indians will know all too well that they can be a dangerous outfit on their day.