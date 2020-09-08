STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia and England players set to miss first round of IPL

All the IPL players who feature in the series will then have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of six days.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Players involved in the ongoing series between England and Australia are set to miss the first round of this Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a new development on Monday, this newspaper understands that there will be no relaxations in the quarantine period for those players when they arrive in UAE.

The ongoing bilateral series happening in England against Australia will get over on September 16, three days before the scheduled start of the T20 league. 

All the IPL players who feature in the series will then have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of six days.

The players will be tested thrice for coronavirus during their quarantine period. After returning negative in all three tests, they will be allowed to join their respective teams.

By the time these players complete the mandatory quarantine period, every franchise would have played at least one round of matches. 

