STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

RCB will be team to watch: Dav Whatmore

Former Australia cricketer and noted coach Dav Whatmore believes that the IPL in the UAE  will be interesting.

Published: 12th September 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammates acknowledges the crowd. (File Photo)

RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammates acknowledges the crowd. (File Photo)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Australia cricketer and noted coach Dav Whatmore believes that the IPL in the UAE  will be interesting. Whatmore, who was appointed as head coach of Baroda earlier this year, expects Royal Challengers Bangalore to perform better this season and believes that Virat Kohli will come out with flying colours.

Excerpts:

Do you believe that players, in particular bowlers who did well in CPL, will be match ready and be better prepared for the IPL?
Yes, I think so. Match practice counts a lot, but others will catch up as the tournament progresses. I am sure the IPL will be interesting.
 

On slow tracks in the UAE, do you think spinners will have a big role to play?
Spinners will always have an important part to play. But smart pacers with good variations will also be effective.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the spinners in the CPL. What makes him special?
It is difficult for batsmen to read the spin. He’s accurate and varies speed as well.

Which Indian spinner do you think will shine ?
I expect all the spinners to do well, perhaps leggie Yuzvendra Chahal may lead the group.

Team with balanced attack.
There are a few, but RCB has a better balance in this edition of the IPL.

How will the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh impact CSK?
Raina and Harbhajan’s absence will be felt. But it is important to focus on reality and dig deep for consistent performance from other experienced players.

How will the IPL cope without crowd?
I am sure the IPL will be exciting even without the crowd. Players will be playing after a long time so they will give their best.

Many feel that without crowd, Virat Kohli may not be at his best.
I doubt it. Virat Kohli is a class player. He plays to win, crowd or no crowd, he will shine.

TAGS
Dav Whatmore IPL IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp