RCB will be team to watch: Dav Whatmore

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Australia cricketer and noted coach Dav Whatmore believes that the IPL in the UAE will be interesting. Whatmore, who was appointed as head coach of Baroda earlier this year, expects Royal Challengers Bangalore to perform better this season and believes that Virat Kohli will come out with flying colours.

Excerpts:

Do you believe that players, in particular bowlers who did well in CPL, will be match ready and be better prepared for the IPL?

Yes, I think so. Match practice counts a lot, but others will catch up as the tournament progresses. I am sure the IPL will be interesting.



On slow tracks in the UAE, do you think spinners will have a big role to play?

Spinners will always have an important part to play. But smart pacers with good variations will also be effective.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the spinners in the CPL. What makes him special?

It is difficult for batsmen to read the spin. He’s accurate and varies speed as well.

Which Indian spinner do you think will shine ?

I expect all the spinners to do well, perhaps leggie Yuzvendra Chahal may lead the group.

Team with balanced attack.

There are a few, but RCB has a better balance in this edition of the IPL.

How will the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh impact CSK?

Raina and Harbhajan’s absence will be felt. But it is important to focus on reality and dig deep for consistent performance from other experienced players.

How will the IPL cope without crowd?

I am sure the IPL will be exciting even without the crowd. Players will be playing after a long time so they will give their best.

Many feel that without crowd, Virat Kohli may not be at his best.

I doubt it. Virat Kohli is a class player. He plays to win, crowd or no crowd, he will shine.