IPL a good platform for Tamil Nadu players: D Vasu

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: AFTER a long time, more than half a dozen players from Tamil Nadu are in the IPL teams this season. Tamil Nadu chief coach D Vasu believed that it is an excellent opportunity for these players to make a mark and try to book a berth in the Indian T20I team, which is scheduled to play two back to back T20 World Cups.

The former NCA coach said that Murali Vijay has a good chance to play in place of Suresh Raina for CSK and must grab the opportunity.

“There are quite a few players from TN in the IPL who can make an impact for their respective teams. Franchises took note of their good performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. M Vijay should be the first choice replacement for Raina. He can add stability, experience and aggression to the top order,’’ opined Vasu.

Speaking on KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, Vasu said, “He has enough experience to handle pressure and players. He needs to be calm when the going gets tough and be patient with the younger players. I am sure he will do a good job.’’

He also predicted mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy to do well if he replaces Sunil Narine, who got injured during CPL.

“Varun will be a force to reckon with. During the Covid-induced break, he must have improved his fitness. He is a good fielder as well,’’ said the former Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

This IPL is yet another chance for R Ashwin to excel in white-ball cricket and reclaim his lost place in the national squad. Ashwin last played an ODI and T20 for India in 2017.

“Ashwin deserves to be in the limited-overs teams. He will be watched keenly by everyone and they would expect him to deliver under pressure. I am sure, with his experience and class, he will come out with flying colours,’’ opined Vasu.

The tournament will also be an opportunity for Vijay Shankar, who last played in the World Cup for India, to make a comeback.

“Vijay is a quality player. He can improvise a lot on his bowling and be effective,’’ felt Vasu.