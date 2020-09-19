STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INTERVIEW | Delhi Capitals' Rabada talks about team, quarantining in UAE, and BLM

Head Coach Ricky Ponting and bowler Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals during a practice session for IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Head Coach Ricky Ponting and bowler Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals during a practice session for IPL 2020 in Dubai. (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's fair to say that Delhi has, by and large, underwhelmed in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The results back this statement. They have finished bottom (four) as many times as they have qualified for the playoffs. In fact, out of all active teams, they are the only ones yet to feature in a final. Of course, it's not right to blame the current management for those numbers. After they took charge of the side in 2018, they led Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in 2019, the first time they had reached that stage since 2012.

At the auctions in December last year, they further solidified an existing core buying the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, and Jason Roy (this was in addition to the likes of trading in R Ashwin).

Even if Woakes and Roy have opted to withdraw, there is a feeling that this could finally be the year that Delhi breaks the jinx.

It's a feeling that's shared by the side's lead overseas bowler, Kagiso Rabada.

ALSO READ: KKR boasts six-hitters, good batsmen and spinners but lack of experienced pacers worrisome

In an interview with this daily, the South African cricketer spoke about his podcast, needing to adapt to the different surfaces in the UAE, and how education is the only thing when it comes to Black Lives Matter.

Excerpts:

On the DC team this year: We have got some new faces, some experience added in with youth. It gives the side a great balance and I feel we can perform as a team collectively and anybody can put their hands up whenever the team needs him (to perform). 

On how he spent quarantine in the UAE: I have a podcast ('Viral Wellness' where the discussion has ranged from varied topics such as Online Learning to Black Lives Matter) running back home.

There's actually quite a bit of interest in it. I kept myself busy during the lockdown with it, and even here during the quarantine.

I'm also focusing on the business bit of it now. My life doesn't revolve around cricket, and the lockdown gave me a chance to catch up on a bunch of things. 

On the bowling changes he will have to make in UAE: As cricketers, we have a good idea of various venues.

Here it's normally dry, so you would tend to think the cutters and slower balls would work, and wickets won't be quite as bouncy. But in the first half, there could be some bounce.

As the tournament progresses, it will lose some bounce and the pitches will deteriorate, bringing in more spin into the games. 

On where he sees himself among the current crop of fast bowlers (Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins Trent Boult et. al.): Those are all amazing names. There's good competition in international cricket and everyone wants to be at the top. Fast bowling is a special craft and this is a special bracket to be in no doubt.

On the Black Lives Matter movement: For me, Black Lives Matter. It's as simple as that. It doesn't have to do with sports, or politics, or anything particular at all. Education is key, I believe, and plays a big role in moulding people, and changing mindsets. 

