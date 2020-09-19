STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL's perennial bridesmaids Delhi Capitals primed for tilt at trophy

With the pitches expected to assist spin as the tournament wears on -- a statement supported by coach Ricky Ponting -- new signings like R Ashwin will only help them

Published: 19th September 2020

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Shreyas Iyer inadvertently reflected upon the extraordinary times the world is in. "We haven't really decided how to celebrate (after picking a wicket or winning a match) to be honest," he said during a Zoom press conference ahead of Delhi Capitals' opener against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. "We haven't been told what's allowed (and what's not allowed). We did have a few fist bumps the other day."

It's a reminder that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is going to be nothing like the 12 editions that preceded it. In fact, the one constant running theme of the press conference was Iyer, the franchise captain, and Ricky Ponting, coach of the team, taking questions they wouldn't normally take. "Is it a challenge to play in front of empty stands?," was one question. "What about bowling during a saliva ban?," was another.

Interestingly, Ponting said that playing in front of empty stands could reduce the pressure of the players. "When there is going to be no noise, I think the pressure is going to be less," he said. "I don't get why people are saying there is going to be more pressure this time out."

Another thing that could change in this edition of the IPL is Delhi's fortunes. Having missed out on qualifying for the playoffs in all editions from 2012, they finally righted that wrong last year (they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier). Even if this year cannot be compared to last year because of the drastic difference in conditions, the team look primed to go all the way.

The strong Indian core at the top -- Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane -- will be supplemented by Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis. With the pitches expected to assist spin as the tournament wears on -- a statement supported by the Australian coach -- new signings like R Ashwin will only help them. Add in Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane, one of the most economical bowlers in the Caribbean Premier League this season, and you get the impression that their spin heavy bowling attack will increasingly become a factor in the low and slow wickets there.

Both captain and coach alluded to this in their press conference. "Ashwin is used to bowling in all sorts of conditions," Iyer said. "Wickets could become slow." Ponting pretty much said the same thing. "Spin could increasingly become factor as the tournament goes on."

On the team itself, the 45-year-old gave little away. "I think we have got a balanced squad, lots of competition for places and there is room for flexibility especially in our batting line-up. (Ajinkya) Rahane adds more depth to the line-up as well."

That is true, the likes of Pant, Rahane, Hetmyer and Stoinis (if the play) give them the option of tweaking their middle order substantially. They are also well stocked in the fast-bowling front with Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada as well as the promising Avesh Khan. Australian Daniel Sams gives them the unpredictability as he is a left-armer.

'Have sat down with Ashwin more than once'

A subplot whenever Capitals play could be the narrative around Mankading. Even if it's legal and written into the laws of the game, it looks like Capitals have decided against taking wickets through this mode. Ashwin, who polarised opinion after removing Jos Buttler last year, has had a few discussions with Ponting on the issue.

"(Smiles) This was in the news sometime ago," Ponting said. "We have had more than one sitdown actually. I understand why (he wants to do it) and he also understands how we play cricket."

