STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Ambati Rayudu’s 3D vision at No 4 for Chennai Super Kings

CSK struggled at 6/2 when Rayudu came out to bat at No 4. Chasing 163, Chennai couldn’t have afforded further setbacks and he ensured there won’t be any.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those who know Ambati Rayudu, know how emotional he is. At Chennai Super Kings, a team full of superstars and one many players have found a connection with, Rayudu has seldom shown that side of it. Otherwise a busy social media handle, it is hard to find any off the field posts on who they call “Baahubali.” Yet, they know it is one place where he hasn’t found a reason to be emotional. It is a place where the franchise knows he is all about himself. 

Rayudu’s shock retirement last year even surprised those in Chennai Super Kings. For a few days, he remained unavailable to the outside world, trying to put his disappointment behind, by spending time on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Days later, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made a call to Rayudu. It was not even an effort to make him reconsider the decision, but a call where Rayudu was told or rather reminded there is still enough cricket in him and he should continue his stay with the franchise. Less than a month later, the 34-year-old had made himself available.

“The last year was a difficult year for a number of players on the fringe of that World Cup squad. That occupied a lot of minds. Certainly, with the form of some of our players this year, it is very much total commitment to CSK. Rayudu has been an emotional player throughout the years for us. He has been nothing short of fantastic. Again he turned the game around. His experience and also his skill set, was a major part for us to win today,” Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said.

Saturday was his chance to show he had it in him. The three-time champions found themselves in a hole at 6/2. Out walked Rayudu at No 4. Chasing 163, Chennai couldn’t have afforded further setbacks and Rayudu ensured there won’t be any. Leaving the anchor role to Faf du Plessis, Rayudu became the enforcer that one usually sees with No 4s. Mixing caution with aggression, Rayudu calmly negated Jasprit Bumrah and ensured the spinners never settled – a trait that makes him even more special at No 4 – as Mumbai Indians were forced to keep Trent Boult for the death overs.

It was an innings where Rayudu played freely. There was no need to worry about India call-up or whether he is three dimensional. He knows the CSK set up value what he brings to the table. He knows there is a role for him at No 4 on these surfaces where spinners will have a say. And maybe, Rayudu too has a final say in where his career is headed. 
 

More from Express@IPL
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Ambati Rayudu CSK Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp