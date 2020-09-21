Ambati Rayudu’s 3D vision at No 4 for Chennai Super Kings

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those who know Ambati Rayudu, know how emotional he is. At Chennai Super Kings, a team full of superstars and one many players have found a connection with, Rayudu has seldom shown that side of it. Otherwise a busy social media handle, it is hard to find any off the field posts on who they call “Baahubali.” Yet, they know it is one place where he hasn’t found a reason to be emotional. It is a place where the franchise knows he is all about himself.

Rayudu’s shock retirement last year even surprised those in Chennai Super Kings. For a few days, he remained unavailable to the outside world, trying to put his disappointment behind, by spending time on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Days later, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made a call to Rayudu. It was not even an effort to make him reconsider the decision, but a call where Rayudu was told or rather reminded there is still enough cricket in him and he should continue his stay with the franchise. Less than a month later, the 34-year-old had made himself available.

“The last year was a difficult year for a number of players on the fringe of that World Cup squad. That occupied a lot of minds. Certainly, with the form of some of our players this year, it is very much total commitment to CSK. Rayudu has been an emotional player throughout the years for us. He has been nothing short of fantastic. Again he turned the game around. His experience and also his skill set, was a major part for us to win today,” Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said.

Saturday was his chance to show he had it in him. The three-time champions found themselves in a hole at 6/2. Out walked Rayudu at No 4. Chasing 163, Chennai couldn’t have afforded further setbacks and Rayudu ensured there won’t be any. Leaving the anchor role to Faf du Plessis, Rayudu became the enforcer that one usually sees with No 4s. Mixing caution with aggression, Rayudu calmly negated Jasprit Bumrah and ensured the spinners never settled – a trait that makes him even more special at No 4 – as Mumbai Indians were forced to keep Trent Boult for the death overs.

It was an innings where Rayudu played freely. There was no need to worry about India call-up or whether he is three dimensional. He knows the CSK set up value what he brings to the table. He knows there is a role for him at No 4 on these surfaces where spinners will have a say. And maybe, Rayudu too has a final say in where his career is headed.

