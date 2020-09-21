Caribbean flavor likely to spice up IPL 2020

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As early as two decades ago, the legendary Gary Sobers — who was in the city on a coaching assignment — acknowledged that the West Indies was in the decline and could not match the teams of the past, but cautioned that none could write them off.

His conviction was that the West Indian brand of cricket was full of entertainment and people will love to watch them in action.

True to the great all-rounders' words, West Indies have gone on to win T20 World Cups and the players from the region have always been sought after in T20 leagues across the world including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell have a huge fan following in India and are key members in their respective sides in the league, which commenced on Saturday.

"All the West Indian cricketers are naturally gifted players. They are athletic and bring a Caribbean flavour to the teams they represent and are real entertainers," said former India player and selector Venkatapathy Raju.

"They have their own style of entertaining the crowds. Their style of play is such that it will be thrilling every minute, and never a dull moment on the field. Their contributions will be vital for their respective teams," added the former Hyderabad captain.

All the West Indian players, who played in the Caribbean Premier League, will not have any rustiness while playing in UAE.

"All the West Indian players who were part of the CPL had trained well and also played a long tournament (CPL). They will be better prepared than the Indian players who have not played competitive cricket for six months. Only thing is that they must get used to the weather, which will be boiling and humid," insisted Raju.

With regards to Chennai Super Kings, without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, Bravo will have to play a big role this time around.

"Bravo is an experienced player in the shortest format. He has to shoulder more responsibility this time for CSK. He brings a certain type of intensity to the Chennai side like how Pollard does for Mumbai. Bravo will play a key role in Chennai's success this season," opined Raju.

Raju feels that Pollard, who has been consistent for Mumbai, will be high on confidence after the CPL success. "Yes, Pollard will be very confident. Mumbai has a balanced side with quite a few all-rounders. It all boils down to how quickly they can adapt to the conditions and carry forward the momentum," he explained.

Gayle is 40 now, but he can still win matches on a given day, and the likes of Russell has helped Kolkata Knight Riders win many matches with his power-hitting. Narine has transformed from a mystery spinner to a valuable all-rounder.

"Gayle is an interesting player, none can write him off. Russell and Narine are very valuable players who are thorough professionals and know when to deliver for their side. Both are valuable assets to their sides," said Raju.

Raju is expecting big runs and plenty of surprises this edition. "It is a long tournament. Also, all teams have made some good additions and will be looking forward to starting on a winning note. Royal Challengers Bangalore have a good side and Virat Kohli has a good chance to go for the title. Delhi (Capitals) have roped in R Ashwin, who I am sure will do well. Plus, Delhi have always had a young side. Dhoni's CSK can pull off surprise any time," signed off Raju insisting that the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul also have the potential to be match-winners.