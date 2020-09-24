Batting line-up and questions over MS Dhoni dominate lead-up

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In Chennai Super Kings' defeat to Rajasthan Royals, who was the man who came in for severe criticism even though it was the bowlers who let the opposition score above 200? It was MS Dhoni for his decision to come in at No 7. Did he throw the towel early? Doesn't he trust his game anymore? Those questions will be the main subplot as they prepare to take on Delhi Capitals, their third match in a week, on Friday.

The bowlers, especially the spinners, had an off-day against Rajasthan, but Chennai will be aware of the fact that they struggled to get going in the middle-overs in the absence of Ambati Rayudu. The Hyderabadi is unlikely to be available, meaning all eyes will again be on their batting order.

With Suresh Raina missing, one expected Dhoni to move up the order. But Dhoni hasn't had sufficient time to train yet so he isn't willing to gamble. He wants to bide his time. He also believes the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja can offer more with the bat than him.

Dhoni might not be the finisher he used to be, but the question is, by withholding himself, is he giving himself the best slot to bat considering he has found it hard to get going without getting his eye in?

Last season, even though Shane Watson took an eternity to click, they backed him and it worked. But this time, they would hope Watson finds his groove as soon as possible as his form will be crucial for a side that is targeting a knockout berth.

Their opponents on Friday will not be the easiest. Delhi, at least on paper, are contenders for the title. They got out of the jail against Kings XI Punjab, but their bowling remains one of their strengths.

Even though Ravichandran Ashwin may not be fit enough to play, Delhi have the option of bringing in the experienced Amit Mishra, which speaks volumes about their bench strength.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will take a call on his availability only on Friday along with Ishant Sharma, who missed the first match.

"Ashwin is going for practice today (Thursday) and we haven’t taken a call yet if he is going to be available or not for tomorrow’s game. We will see how the practice goes,” Mohammad Kaif, DC assistant coach, said.

"We are monitoring him closely. But yes, if he is not fit to play on Friday, we have Amit Mishra who is very experienced player, and has been doing well in the IPL. So yes that’s a plus point in this squad that we have got a replacement ready in case required,” he added.