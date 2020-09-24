From Gayle storm to Miller time: Five memorable clashes between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab

By Express News Service

It's one of the most evenly matched contests in the Indian Premier League. Out of the 24 meetings between the two, both sides have won 12 games each. But Virat Kohli's men hold the edge when it comes to the past five meetings, having won four out of the past five. As the two get ready for a crucial battle on Thursday, let's take a look at five memorable clashes between the two sides



IPL 2010



After having the IPL in South Africa the previous year, where RCB had reached the final, the tournament had just returned to India. The Bengaluru side lost their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, and were taking on Kings XI Punjab at their home turf at the Chinnaswamy stadium on March 16, 2010. It proved to be a Kallis show that day as Kings XI were undone by the South African's class. It was a high-scoring match with Punjab posting 203 - one of the highest totals witnessed in IPL till then - after batting first. But Kallis stole the show with a clinical performance. The South African legend alongside Manish Pandey gave RCB a steady start. While Manish Pandey (38) and Robin Uthappa (51) gave able support, Kallis anchored the innings and despite his side needing 62 from the last six overs, he managed to steer them to one of the most successful chases in IPL with seven balls to spare. He made an unbeaten 89 from 55 balls as he and a young Virat Kohli (16 n.o.) steered them home much to the delight of the fans. It is still RCB's highest ever successful run chase.



IPL 2011



This match will be remembered for the 'Gayle Storm' that blew Punjab away. While the 'Universe Boss' dons the Kings XI colours now, back then, he was winning the hearts of the RCB faithful. It was his first match for the franchise after coming in as a replacement for the injured Dirk Nannes. On that day, Gayle smashed an unbelievable 107 off just 49 deliveries to guide the side to an imposing total of 205-6 in 20 overs. After a slow start to the campaign where the team won just one out of their first five matches, it was a much needed performance. Gayle was not done yet as he went onto pick up three wickets that day as RCB went onto record a mammoth 85-run win.



Gilchrist mania (IPL 2011)



If it was Gayle who stole the show at the Chinnaswamy earlier that year, it was Adam Gilchrist who gave the same treatment to the RCB bowlers in the reverse fixture at Dharamsala. The Australian struck a 55-ball 106 which included nine sixes and eight fours to steer Punjab to a mammoth total of 232. This time out, none of the RCB batsmen managed to get runs on the board as they slumped to a 111 run defeat. The 232 scored that day remains Punjab's highest total in IPL.



IPL 2013



The match-ups between the two sides have seen a lot of centuries and in the 2013 edition, RCB were treated to some 'Miller Time'.

RCB looked to be cruising to victory after they posted a mammoth 191 and reduced Punjab to 64 for 4. But David Miller single handedly took the game away from RCB as he scored an astonishing 38-ball hundred. RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that it was one of the best innings he has ever witnessed.



IPL 2016



This was a crucial match with RCB needing a win to stay alive for playoffs. But there were fears that the match could be washed out due to the weather and the game was reduced to 15 overs. In a game of such uncertainties, Punjab got the upper hand as they won the toss and chose to field. However, Kohli who is a master of handling pressure stepped up to the challenge. He scored a scintillating century by scoring 113 from 50 balls. What made his knock even more special was that he had a split in his webbing and had needed nine stitches to patch it up. But Kohli didn't let that affect him as his fourth century of the campaign helped RCB sink Punjab with a 91-run win.