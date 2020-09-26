STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020: KKR, SRH face off to claim season's first victory

The only sides not to have won a match face off in what promises to be an intriguing clash at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. 

Published: 26th September 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan leads a SRH training session. (Photo | SRH Twitter)

By Express News Service

The only sides not to have won a match face off in what promises to be an intriguing clash at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Here’s a look at a few talking points as KKR take on SRH... 

Middle-order woes for SRH
Sunrisers’ first match just highlighted their only flaw in the system. If one of David Warner or Jonny Bairstow don’t bat till the very end, there is a chance that the middle order could cave in. They went from 121/2 to 153 all out. To address that, they can of course bring in Kane Williamson and push Manish Pandey to No 4, for some much-needed experience. 

All eyes on Cummins
It was strange to see Australian Pat Cummins being targeted for some unfair criticism after the Mumbai Indians batsmen went after him. Even if his three overs went for 49, he’s still a classy operator. And that criticism means he will be under pressure to prove that he was just off-colour. 

Overseas combinations
Both sides have enticing foreign options (Tom Banton, Williamson, Mohammad Nabi) but if they have to bring them in, it could upset the balance of the side. When the playing XI is announced, it will be interesting to see if they decide to chop and change so soon into a new tournament in search of quick fixes. 

Pitch & Conditions 
Three of the four innings to have been played on this ground has seen scores in excess of 160. There was decent bounce on offer. Captains have preferred to chase because of the dew factor and expect that to continue on Saturday. 

Head to head 

KKR 10
SRH 7 (Matches with Deccan Chargers haven’t been counted) 

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRH vs KKR KKR vs SRH Kolkata Knight riders David Warner Dinesh Karthik IPL Pat Cummins IPL 2020 Indian Premier League
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp