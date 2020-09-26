IPL 2020: KKR, SRH face off to claim season's first victory

By Express News Service

The only sides not to have won a match face off in what promises to be an intriguing clash at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Here’s a look at a few talking points as KKR take on SRH...

Middle-order woes for SRH

Sunrisers’ first match just highlighted their only flaw in the system. If one of David Warner or Jonny Bairstow don’t bat till the very end, there is a chance that the middle order could cave in. They went from 121/2 to 153 all out. To address that, they can of course bring in Kane Williamson and push Manish Pandey to No 4, for some much-needed experience.

All eyes on Cummins

It was strange to see Australian Pat Cummins being targeted for some unfair criticism after the Mumbai Indians batsmen went after him. Even if his three overs went for 49, he’s still a classy operator. And that criticism means he will be under pressure to prove that he was just off-colour.

Overseas combinations

Both sides have enticing foreign options (Tom Banton, Williamson, Mohammad Nabi) but if they have to bring them in, it could upset the balance of the side. When the playing XI is announced, it will be interesting to see if they decide to chop and change so soon into a new tournament in search of quick fixes.

Pitch & Conditions

Three of the four innings to have been played on this ground has seen scores in excess of 160. There was decent bounce on offer. Captains have preferred to chase because of the dew factor and expect that to continue on Saturday.

Head to head

KKR 10

SRH 7 (Matches with Deccan Chargers haven’t been counted)