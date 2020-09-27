STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Super Kings in the deep end

After winning only one of their first three matches, CSK have cancelled off days for players next week in order to get team firing.

Published: 27th September 2020

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings have a six-day gap before they face Sunrisers Hyderabad next Friday. They might even start that game as the bottom-placed side considering the start they have had, which has seen them win only one of the three matches.

The only solace for them is it isn't the worst start they have had to a campaign. That came in 2009, when the entire IPL was played in South Africa. There they won only one of their first five games.

They made it to the knockouts then, as second-placed team in the table with just eight wins. In 2010, they recovered from a four-match losing streak to qualify for the knockouts and eventually lift the title.

So this start shouldn't worry them. As MS Dhoni said, their top-order hasn't given them the momentum and their spinners, the life of their party, are yet to join. That they have played each of the three matches in as many venues hasn't made it easy as they are still some distance away from finding their ideal XI.

It isn't a situation Chennai have often found themselves in, but it is something Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming have encountered previously with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016.

A defeat against Hyderabad can force them to press the panic button. In a tournament where players are yet to find top gear, Chennai look under-cooked. The extra days they spent under quarantine without any practice is showing.

It even justifies why Dhoni was keen on having a short camp in Chennai before they left. Having experienced players have helped Chennai previously to get out of situations, but most of their regulars have arrived in the UAE without much match practice.

Murali Vijay is struggling for timing. Shane Watson appears short on options. Kedar Jadhav looks out of sorts. Ravindra Jadeja hasn't found any rhythm. Dhoni has admitted he needs time to find his groove. 

“We're a bit muddled at the moment. We're missing some key players, and we're trying to find a balance that allows us to be competitive. We're looking to develop a personality based on the wickets that we're facing. Each wicket has been completely different, and our batting is without Rayudu, (Suresh) Raina etc. We're trying to find a way or a combination and how to use players. We've learned a massive amount over three days,” Fleming said.

Chennai have also decided against giving off-days to their players this week as Dhoni wants to create match situations in practice sessions. They feel this will benefit their players. They have options to fall back on, particularly in the spin department, where wickets have been hard to come by.

In Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner they have two high-quality spinners, but that would mean they have to sacrifice Josh Hazlewood or Lungi Ngidi. If Watson doesn't find his range, they may even gamble with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top to bring in Dwayne Bravo or one of the pacers.

“All bets are on the table at the moment as we try to find a way. We are looking forward to playing a number of games here (in Dubai), we were interested in how this pitch played, and get conditions right so we can get the right combination. At the moment we're really searching, both as players and as management, to get the combination right. We're too batter-heavy if we play the extra batter and too bowler-heavy if we play the extra bowler,” Fleming added. 

