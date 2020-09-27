STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Ex-factor: Manish Pandey rises for Sunrisers vs Riders

The rest of the batters did not light the stage on fire.

Published: 27th September 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty during Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | PTI)

Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty during Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

After their implosion while going for extravagant shots in their opening match, Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen were far more circumspect against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday as they ended up with 142/4 in 20 overs. It seemed skipper David Warner’s words of not giving away one’s wicket cheaply was taken onboard by Manish Pandey, who anchored the innings, scoring 51 in 38 balls. Pandey, who came in after the dismissal of opener Jonny Bairstow, batted till the 18th over, fully aware of the fact that the 2016 champions have a brittle middle-order. It was a smart knock by the former KKR batsman, only going after loose deliveries and he ran well between the wickets as well.

The rest of the batters did not light the stage on fire. The skipper was looking in fine fettle, and seemed intent on leading from the front. While he was batting in tandem with Pandey, the run-rate was also on the higher side. But a soft dismissal of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy derailed the momentum of the innings.

Wriddhiman Saha, brought in to replace Vijay Shankar, tried to force the issue but could not connect most of the time. KKR bowlers deserve credit as well. One of the best decisions taken by skipper Dinesh Karthik was giving the ball to record purchase Pat Cummins, who got rid of Bairstow in his second over. Brief scores: Hyderabad 142/4 in 20 ovs (Pandey 51, Warner 36) vs Kolkata.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Manish Pandey
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp