De Villiers ton, Badree hat-trick and no-ball controversy: Five memorable RCB vs MI clashes

By Express News Service

Mumbai Indians have been a dominant unit against Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning 16 of their 25 Indian Premier League matches. There have been high-scoring contests, close finishes and lots of individual brilliance. Here is a look at five memorable clashes between the two franchises.

IPL 2012

After Bangalore put up a decent 171 runs on the board with the help of Mayank Agarwal’s 64, Mumbai had to get off to a decent start. In fact, the opposite happened as Mumbai were tottering at 51-5 and the target looked quite a huge ask with half the team in the dugout. However, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard had some other plans, with the former staging an incredible comeback to help Mumbai emerge victorious. The Indian scored 81 from 54 balls while Pollard managed 31-ball 52 and they were involved in an unbeaten 122-run stand.

IPL 2013

It was one of those special innings from Chris Gayle, who fell short of his hundred by just eight runs. But his stay at the crease had entertainment written all over it, with five sixes against his name. Bangalore scored 156 and the second highest scorer in his team was Virat Kohli (24), showcasing how he single-handedly steered his team to a decent total in the Chinnaswamy Stadium. But, one also needs to give credit to Vinay Kumar, who bowled the 20th over when Mumbai was chasing. Mumbai needed 10 runs from the last over with Dinesh Karthik in top form (37-ball 60), but he dismissed the wicketkeeper batsman and Rayudu to play an important role in the win.

IPL 2015

Kohli scored an impressive 50-ball 82, but that was not the highlight. AB de Villiers came up with one of the great IPL innings in Mumbai, where the batsman was in incredible form. The South African hit 133 runs from 59 balls, which included 19 fours and four sixes. His runs came against a bowling line-up, which consisted of Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh, which made it even more special. The entertainment did not end there as Mumbai’s Lendl Simmons managed an impressive 68 while Pollard also scored 49 during the chase. Overall, the match witnessed more than 400 runs with Bangalore winning the contest.

IPL 2017

This match in Bengaluru had all the ingredients to call it a classic encounter, but it will be best remembered for Samuel Badree, who had figures of 4/9 in his first ever match for RCB. After Kohli’s 62, Bangalore ended on 142/5 and Bangalore opened the bowling with Badree and he was spot on. In just his second over, he managed to scalp a hat-trick, dismissing Parthiv Patel, McClenaghan and Rohit. They were 7/4, but it was Mumbai, who had the last laugh in the contest. With some quality batting by Pollard and Krunal Pandya, they crossed the finishing line with seven balls to spare.

IPL 2019

What is IPL without controversy? With Bangalore requiring six to win from the last ball, Shivam Dube could just manage a single off Malinga. Mumbai celebrated, but replays suggested that the umpire had missed a no ball, which infuriated Kohli. No one knows what would have happened if that illegal ball was spotted by the umpire, but it did become a huge talking point. This controversy overshadowed de Villiers' stunning 41-ball 70 while chasing 188 runs to win. In fact, Bumrah also brought his A game at the death to steer his team towards victory.