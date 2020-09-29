IPL 2020: Here's a look at memorable clashes between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Express News Service

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have decorated the IPL with some close finishes from earlier seasons. Here's a selection of some of their matches that went down to the wire...



2019

Hyderabad: 162/8 lost to Delhi: 165/8

In a bum-clencher of an eliminator, Keemo Paul held his nerve to hit a four on the penultimate ball to give Delhi the win by two wickets. The West Indian also excelled with the ball, taking three wickets. However, the main reason behind the win was Rishabh Pant's exuberance with the bat, a violent 49 off 21 at a time when the others just couldn't string two runs together.

2018

Delhi: 187/5 lost to Hyderabad: 191/1

On a night when Pant made the highest T20 score by an Indian (128 not out in 63 balls), Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan gave the perfect exhibition of chasing on a slow wicket to overhaul a stiff target with more than an over to spare. Trent Boult disappeared for 43 runs and Liam Plunkett went for 41 as the right-left combination gave new captain Shreyas Iyer immediate headache.

2016

Hyderabad: 158/4 lost to Delhi: 161/4

There was a time when Karun Nair was one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Karnataka. It was around the same period when he single-handedly helped Delhi prevail in a last ball thriller. He made more than half the runs (83 not out) and batted like an experienced pro to quell the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mustafizur Rahman.

2014

Hyderabad: 184/1 bt Delhi: 180/4

Delhi needed 19 to get off the final over but managed an agonising 15 only as Bhuvneshwar kept his shape at the end to thwart JP Duminy some late heroics. Earlier in the day, Aaron Finch and David Warner hit 11 4s and 7 6s between them in a blick-and-miss-it unbeaten 128-run partnership as all the Delhi bowlers went the distance.