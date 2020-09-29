STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad back in business with first win in IPL 2020, beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

This win will please Warner who has had to tinker with his team selection after two batting no shows.

Published: 29th September 2020 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

In the last IPL, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner represented the unstoppable force and the immovable object. They frequently turned water into wine and made bowlers look silly. Set a target? Get Bairstow and Warner on the job. Need to chase down a target? Let the duo do their thing.

SRH’s Jonny Bairstow hit 53 | Sportzpics

It’s fair to say things haven’t worked like that in the opening games of 2020. In the opener against Bangalore, the Australian went for 6. Against Kolkata, Bairstow was out for 5. On Tuesday, they somewhat rediscovered their mojo to help Hyderabad post their first win. After their opening stand of 77 — Bairstow hit 53 and Warner scored 45 — helped lay the foundation to set a target of 163, the usual suspects in the bowling department came through for Warner & Co.

On a pitch that was hard for stroke-play, Rashid Khan teased and tricked his way through the Indian core. The 22-year-old, whose box of tricks will make a magician blush, was extremely tight with his line and length, used the nature of the pitch to his advantage and accounted for all three of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan. He finished with 3/14 f and by the time he was done, Delhi had gone to the point of no return. 

The seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar also got his first wickets to put the gloss on a team performance.  
This win will please Warner who has had to tinker with his team selection after two batting no shows. To address that, they recalled Kane Williamson and it was his classy 41 at the death that made the difference in the end. Hyderabad’s next match is against another of the franchise’s that have struggled so far, Chennai, on Friday. Brief scores: SRH 162/4 in 20 ovs (Bairstow 53, Warner 45, Williamson 41) bt DC 147/7 in 20 ovs (Rashid 3/14).

At Dubai

Battle of batsmen
Kolkata meet marauding Rajasthan on Wednesday. This will be their first match at the venue. Here are a few talking points...

Top-heavy RR
In two games, Royals have gone past 200-mark with ease. They chased down the highest tournament total against Kings XI Punjab in their previous match. Sanju Samson looks in prolific form. Steve Smith too has hit two fifties in as many matches. 

Spotlight on Russell
If KKR wish to outscore RR, they need Andre Russell to come out with all guns blazing. However, to utilise him to his fullest potential, the team management needs to promote him up the batting order.

Pitch & conditions
The venue produced both the Super Overs of the tournament. In remaining three matches, teams winning the toss opted to field only to lose the match. No team has chased down target in five matches here.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Premier League Sunrises Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Jonny Bairstow David Warner
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp