Chennai Super Kings should give opportunities to youngsters: Experts

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After starting their campaign on a winning note against defending champions Mumbai

Indians, Chennai Super Kings have lost two matches on the trot to be placed at the bottom half of the points table. Experts feel the three-time champions need to give opportunities to youngsters to bring their campaign back on track.

"If you look at all the teams after the first round or so all have made changes into their squad with infusion of youth. Many teams have even included two leg spinners into their squads. They have picked youngsters at the expense of some experienced players. This is because they want to tap the unlimited potential

and the aspiration of the youth,'' opined former Indian cricketer Tinu Yohannan.

The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy and Devdutt Padikkal are all doing well for their respective teams. Importantly, they have justified the faith that the team management had shown in them. "Many teams are giving opportunities to youngsters and they are delivering. Ravi Bishnoi did well the other day for Punjab. Varun did well for KKR. Natarajan did fairly well for Hyderabad, Washington has been doing well for RCB. CSK had in the past given opportunities to youngsters and R Ashwin was one of them. I think the likes of Sai Kishore, Asif, N Jagadeesan should be tried as the tournament progresses,'' added Yohannan.

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav have had average outings so far which made the matter worse for the franchise. They are already without the services of West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. "When you do not have Bravo, one expects the other all-rounders to use the opportunity and deliver. Both Jadeja and Jadhav need to play long and impactful innings,'' said Yohannan.

Former India spinner and selector Venkatapathy Raju believes CSK spinners will fire as the tournament progresses. "You see the wicket in UAE is helping the spinners. At the moment, leg spinners are doing well, but I also expect other spinners to do well,'' said Raju.

Jadeja has been pretty expensive but Raju backed him to come good in the upcoming games. "Jadeja will certainly do well, he has the experience. Left-arm spinners are accurate, the variations and the arc that they get will be difficult to play for many batsmen. So one has to be patient, it is a long tournament and I am sure all the left-arm spinners and in particular, Jadeja will do well,'' hoped Raju.

With 200 runs being the norm in the recent games, CSK spinners will have to be at their best when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game.