STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Chennai Super Kings should give opportunities to youngsters: Experts

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav have had average outings so far which made the matter worse for the franchise.

Published: 30th September 2020 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After starting their campaign on a winning note against defending champions Mumbai
Indians, Chennai Super Kings have lost two matches on the trot to be placed at the bottom half of the points table. Experts feel the three-time champions need to give opportunities to youngsters to bring their campaign back on track.

"If you look at all the teams after the first round or so all have made changes into their squad with infusion of youth. Many teams have even included two leg spinners into their squads. They have picked youngsters at the expense of some experienced players. This is because they want to tap the unlimited potential
and the aspiration of the youth,'' opined former Indian cricketer Tinu Yohannan.

The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy and Devdutt Padikkal are all doing well for their respective teams. Importantly, they have justified the faith that the team management had shown in them. "Many teams are giving opportunities to youngsters and they are delivering. Ravi Bishnoi did well the other day for Punjab. Varun did well for KKR. Natarajan did fairly well for Hyderabad, Washington has been doing well for RCB. CSK had in the past given opportunities to youngsters and R Ashwin was one of them. I think the likes of Sai Kishore, Asif, N Jagadeesan should be tried as the tournament progresses,'' added Yohannan.

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav have had average outings so far which made the matter worse for the franchise. They are already without the services of West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. "When you do not have Bravo, one expects the other all-rounders to use the opportunity and deliver. Both Jadeja and Jadhav need to play long and impactful innings,'' said Yohannan.

Former India spinner and selector Venkatapathy Raju believes CSK spinners will fire as the tournament progresses. "You see the wicket in UAE is helping the spinners. At the moment, leg spinners are doing well, but I also expect other spinners to do well,'' said Raju.

Jadeja has been pretty expensive but Raju backed him to come good in the upcoming games. "Jadeja will certainly do well, he has the experience. Left-arm spinners are accurate, the variations and the arc that they get will be difficult to play for many batsmen. So one has to be patient, it is a long tournament and I am sure all the left-arm spinners and in particular, Jadeja will do well,'' hoped Raju.

With 200 runs being the norm in the recent games, CSK spinners will have to be at their best when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League MS Dhoni
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp