IPL 2020: Lightning-quick Archer stings Kolkata Knight Riders, 175 target set for Rajasthan Royals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a game where the momentum kept changing hands between one team and the other, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to post 174/6 from 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals.

The two teams came into this game on a winning note but this was going to be a new challenge for both sides as they were playing their first match of this year's IPL on this ground.

And after their epic chase against Kings XI Punjab, Steve Smith decided to back his side to chase again as he put Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first after winning the toss at the Dubai International Stadium.

And the bowlers gave them a good start. Jofra Archer was breathing fire as he was clocking between 145-150kmph in the first over and conceded just one run.

Smith used four different bowlers in the powerplay and managed to restrict KKR to 42/1 in the first six overs as openers Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine were not able to capitalise.

It was an enthralling contest between the batsmen and the bowlers - Archer in particular.

Once the spinners were introduced into the attack, the likes of Gill and Nitish Rana started to step on the accelerator and there was some clean hitting on show with boundaries being sprayed around.

Andre Russell walked in at four when Rana perished as Dinesh Karthik wanted to give his big hitter a good chance to flex his muscles and find some groove on this big ground.

Just when KKR looked to be having the upper hand in the game, Archer swung it back in favour of the Royals.

He cleaned up a well-set Gill (47) with his very first ball of his second over. But after KKR treaded cautiously through that over, Russell pulverised Gopal with some mammoth sixes. But the cat and mouse game continued and Archer stung KKR again by dismissing Karthik with the first delivery of his third over.

The longer boundary came into the picture with even Russell getting out after trying to clear the ropes after a few lusty blows.

After Archer had pegged them back, Morgan helped KKR reach a respectable total of 174. They wouldn't have got that far if the England skipper was caught by Tom Curran off an Archer delivery as they went onto collect a crucial 48 runs from 23 balls.