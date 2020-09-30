Super Over mania: Five memorable clashes between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders

By Express News Service

In this edition of the Indian Premier League, we have already seen some pulsating Super Over matches. The clashes between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have produced some scintillating Super Over action over the years.

Let's not rule out another Super Over drama on Wednesday when these two tough competitors are in action.

Here's a blast from the past:

Pathan blitzkrieg

In the 2009 edition of the IPL, these two were on an even keel after the league by winning one game apiece. The first game of that edition had gone to Super Over where KKR were blown away by the power-hitting of Yusuf Pathan.

He struck two sixes and a four against mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis to steer his side home. Earlier in the innings, he had scored 42 runs from 21 balls and was adjudged the man of the match for his batting exhibition.

Cliffhanger in Abu Dhabi

These two teams are ultra competitive when coming up against each other over the years. The 2014 edition of the IPL probably produced the most enthralling Super Over until the 2019 ODI World Cup final came along.

The IPL contest was one of the earliest times in a game where we saw the winner being decided based on the number of boundaries scored.

Just like this year, that edition was held in the United Arab Emirates and Royals needed 12 runs to win from the Super Over.

Steve Smith and Shane Watson helped the team post 11 and they managed to secure victory thanks to more boundaries to their name.

Warne magic

In their title winning year, Australian spinner Shane Warne was leading them from the front. There was a tasty encounter on the cards when Royals came up against Sourav Ganguly's KKR that year.

There were some tense moments in the match like Warne expressing his displeasure against Ganguly for not walking after Graeme Smith had taken a catch.

Royals however managed to secure a comfortable 45-run win thanks to the efforts of Swapnil Asnodkar (60) and Yusuf Pathan (55) as Royals registered their fourth successive win of the campaign and went onto win the title that year.

Gambhir-Kallis break Royals

In the 2011 edition, when these two met in Jaipur, Gautam Gambhir and Jacques Kallis took the game away from the Royals with some sublime batting.

The two strung together an impressive 152-run stand for the second wicket with Kallis scoring 80 and Gambhir making 75.

Chasing 160, Rajasthan crumbled after the dismissals of Rahul Dravid (35) and Shane Watson (22) as the Knight Riders sealed victory in 18.3 overs.

Balaji heroics

When these two met at the Eden Gardens in 2011 in the reverse fixture, Laxmipathy Balaji had a night to remember and became the darling of the Kolkata faithful.

He came up with a brilliant spell of 3/15 to dismantle Royals who were bowled out for 81 in just 15.2 overs. Shakib Al Hasan also contributed with 2/21 in his 4 overs. After the damage done by the bowlers, KKR coasted to an eight wicket victory with Gautam Gambhir (35) and Manoj Tiwary (30) leading them to an easy win.