IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI: Rohit out with injury as Mumbai wins toss, opts to bowl

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fourth game of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

"We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it is going to play. Looks a decent track. Dew might come in later. Thought better to chase," said MI captain Hardik Pandya after the toss.

Both teams would be eager to claim two points, having each lost two of their three matches so far. MI enters the match on the back of a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

LSG captain Rishabh Pant will be looking to make an impact, especially after managing just 17 runs in the first three matches. Pant was acquired by LSG for Rs 27 crores, making him the most expensive player of the season.

Rohit Sharma is out due to injury.

“Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out,” confirmed MI skipper Hardik.

Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur