IPL 2025 | Jaiswal fifty helps Rajasthan Royals motor along despite losing Samson

Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals.

“First game in this pitch so we reckon it’ll be better to bowl first. Boys are in high spirits and template for playing has been set from the first match. We’ve got the mindset of champions. We’re going with the same team,” Shreyas Iyer said following the toss.

“Looking forward to bat first and put up a big total on the board. Very new team and it takes a bit if time to get along. Tushar misses out due to a niggle. Yudhvir Charak comes in his place,” Sanju Samson said.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have had an excellent start to the season, winning their first two matches. However, Rajasthan has struggled, losing their first two matches, but won the third match, overcoming Chennai Super Kings by a very narrow margin.

RR will also see Sanju Samson returning as the captain, and he is expected to be fully fit and play throughout the game.

Playing XI

Pubjab Kings:

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh(WK), Shreyas Iyer(C), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(C), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma