IPL 2025 | KKR opts to bowl after winning toss against LSG at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens.

"Wicket looks really good. Temperature hasn’t been very hot, there won’t be much change in the pitch,” sais KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

“Not thinking about the previous games too much. Just looking at the positives. We are playing the same team,” said LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

KKR made one change, bringing back Spencer Johnson for Moeen Ali, while LSG retained the same XI that defeated Mumbai Indians.

At present, KKR sit fifth on the points table with two wins from four matches, while LSG are just behind in sixth place with the same number of points.

Both sides will be looking to clinch the crucial two points from this fixture.

Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact players

KKR: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

LSG: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.