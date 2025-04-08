IPL 2025 | Pooran, Marsh lift LSG to mammoth 238-3 against KKR

Lucknow Super Giants stormed to 238 for 3 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens.

KKR bowlers struggled against LSG after captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Both Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh raced to half-centuries, with Pooran reaching his in just 22 balls. Pooran remained unbeaten on 87 in what was an explosive innings.

KKR pacer Harshit Rana struck twice - first removing Aiden Markram just three runs short of his fifty, then dismissing Abdul Samad for six.

KKR’s first breakthrough came in the 11th over through Rana.

Andre Russell provided KKR with their second breakthrough in the 16th over, dismissing Mitchell Marsh for a well-made 81 off 48 balls. Marsh lofted the ball over the off side, only to find Rinku Singh in the deep.

The wicket came as a much-needed relief for KKR after Marsh’s destructive innings. However, the KKR bowlers continued to struggle.

Earlier, openers Markram and Marsh laid a solid foundation for LSG after being made to bat first.

"Wicket looks really good. Temperature hasn’t been very hot, there won’t be much change in the pitch,” said KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane following the toss.

“Not thinking about the previous games too much. Just looking at the positives. We are playing the same team,” said LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

KKR made one change, bringing back Spencer Johnson for Moeen Ali, while LSG retained the same XI that defeated Mumbai Indians.

At present, KKR sit fifth on the points table with two wins from four matches, while LSG are just behind in sixth place with the same number of points.

Both sides will be looking to clinch the crucial two points from this fixture.

Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact players

KKR: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

LSG: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.