IPL 2025 | Gill, Sudharsan fifties in vain as GT stumble after fiery start against LSG

Despite a blazing start, Gujarat Titans (GT) were restricted to 180/6 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

GT reached 120 without losing a wicket by the 12th over, with GT skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan giving the team a strong start by hitting quick fifties.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically after Avesh Khan gave LSG the much needed breakthrough breaking the partnership by dismissing Gill, who was caught by Aiden Markram.

Ravi Bishnoi then removed Sudharsan and Washington Sundar in back-to-back overs, starting a collapse in the middle order.

LSG’s bowlers maintained the pressure, taking three important wickets in just a few overs and slowing down the charge of the Titans.

Jos Buttler was also unable to make an impact scoring just 16 off 14 balls as GT’s attempts to rebuild fell short. In the final over, Shardul Thakur struck twice to further fampen GT’s hopes to finish off in style.

After a flying start, GT ultimately struggled to reach a competitive total.