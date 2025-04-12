IPL 2025 | Gill, Sudharsan fifties in vain as GT stumble after fiery start against LSG

Despite a blazing start, Gujarat Titans (GT) were restricted to 180/6 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
GT reached 120 without losing a wicket by the 12th over, with GT skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan giving the team a strong start by hitting quick fifties.
However, the momentum shifted dramatically after Avesh Khan gave LSG the much needed breakthrough breaking the partnership by dismissing Gill, who was caught by Aiden Markram.
Ravi Bishnoi then removed Sudharsan and Washington Sundar in back-to-back overs, starting a collapse in the middle order.
LSG’s bowlers maintained the pressure, taking three important wickets in just a few overs and slowing down the charge of the Titans.
Jos Buttler was also unable to make an impact scoring just 16 off 14 balls as GT’s attempts to rebuild fell short. In the final over, Shardul Thakur struck twice to further fampen GT’s hopes to finish off in style.
After a flying start, GT ultimately struggled to reach a competitive total.
Earlier, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl against GT their IPL 2025 match on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
“We want to exploit the conditions under the sun, so we’ll bowl first. Bowlers have done a very good job. One change, Himmat Singh replaces Mitch Marsh who is attending to his ill daughter,” said LSG skipper Rishabh Pant following the toss.
“Would have liked to bowl first to have a target on the board and chase it down. Everyone has contributed for us. It’s all about one game after another. Washington comes in for Kulwant Khejroliya,” said Shubman Gill.
GT are riding high after four consecutive victories and currently leads the points table. LSG, placed sixth with six points, are showing signs of improvement as the season progresses and would be looking to taking the vital two points in their home ground.
All eyes would be on the face-off between leading run-scorer Nicholas Pooran and GT’s pacer Mohammed Siraj.
Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(C), Jos Buttler(WK), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Impact players:
LSG: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph
GT: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav