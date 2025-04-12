IPL 2025 | LSG win toss, choose to bowl against in-form GT in home clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) their IPL 2025 match on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

“We want to exploit the conditions under the sun, so we’ll bowl first. Bowlers have done a very good job. One change, Himmat Singh replaces Mitch Marsh who is attending to his ill daughter,” said LSG skipper Rishabh Pant following the toss.

“Would have liked to bowl first to have a target on the board and chase it down. Everyone has contributed for us. It’s all about one game after another. Washington comes in for Kulwant Khejroliya,” said Shubman Gill.

GT are riding high after four consecutive victories and currently leads the points table. LSG, placed sixth with six points, are showing signs of improvement as the season progresses and would be looking to taking the vital two points in their home ground.

The spotlight will be on the face-off between leading run-scorer Pooran and GT’s pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(C), Jos Buttler(WK), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players:

LSG: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph

GT: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav