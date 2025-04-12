IPL 2025 | PBKS secures second second-highest powerplay score in IPL

Eshan Malinga struck in an over that yielded just three runs, removing Prabhsimran Singh for 42 runs off 23 balls. The wicket fell on the fifth delivery of the over, leaving Punjab Kings two down.

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya powered Punjab Kings to their second-highest PowerPlay total, reaching 89/1. The openers brought up a 50-run stand by the fourth over, showcasing aggressive intent. However, the partnership was broken shortly after when Priyansh was caught by Nitish Reddy off Harshal Patel’s bowling at 36 for 13 .

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer said that his side wanted to post a good total.

Speaking after the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins said that he was confident of chasing on today’s pitch.

While PBKS have made no changes to their playing XI, SRH bring in Eshan Malinga in place of Kamindu Mendis.

SRH will aim to get their campaign back on track after four consecutive losses, leaving them at the bottom of the table. On the other hand, PBKS have had a strong start to the season, winning three of their four matches.

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact substitutes

SRH: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat.

PBKS: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar.