IPL 2025 | DC win toss, opt to bowl against struggling MI; Faf du Plessis ruled out due to injury

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season. DC remain the only unbeaten side so far, while MI have struggled, managing just one win from their last five matches.

In a setback for DC, star batter Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

MI opener Rohit Sharma will be looking to make an impact with the bat after a quiet start to the season. The spotlight will also be on MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently returned from injury.

DC come into the game on the back of a convincing win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where DC's KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 93. They will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak.

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(WK), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(WK), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact players

DC: Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

MI: Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma