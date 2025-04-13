IPL 2025 | RCB opt to bowl first in Royal Rumble clash with RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and chose to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"Surface looks pretty hard and good. We will know how the pitch behaves," RCB captain Rajat Patidar said.

"This is to raise awareness to plant more trees," he added, explaining the green jerseys.

"We also wanted to bowl first. Normally it gets better to bat is the local information here. We know the conditions and if we respect the opposition and play to potential I think we will be fine. Ups and downs keep happening, can’t allow doubts to enter into the dressing room," RR skipper Sanju Samson said following the toss.

Both RR and RCB will be eager to bounce back after defeats in their previous games against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively.

All eyes will be on RR’s in-form pacer Jofra Archer, along with RCB openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt.

RR will be hoping to secure two crucial points as they return to their original home ground for the first time this season, after playing their first three home matches in Guwahati.

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal