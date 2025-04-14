Express@IPL

IPL 2025 | CSK claim early breakthrough against LSG

CSK, with just one win in six games, sit at the bottom, while LSG have won four and are placed fourth on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant and Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni talk during the toss at the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India, Monday, April 14, 2025.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struck early as Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Aiden Markram for just six runs in the first over against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Earlier, CSK won the toss and chose to bowl against LSG.

“There’s a chance of dew here, so it could get easier to bat later. We haven’t done well so far, but it’s important to show the right temperament. Shaik Rasheed comes in for Devon Conway, and Jamie Overton replaces R. Ashwin,” said CSK captain MS Dhoni.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said, “Batting might be a bit tough in the first innings. It’s important not to give a team like CSK any chances. Marsh replaces Himmat.”

CSK, led by Dhoni, are desperate to bounce back after a poor start to the season. They’ve won just one of their six matches and are currently at the bottom of the table.

LSG, in contrast, have had a stronger run, winning four out of six and sitting in fourth place.

Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact players:

LSG: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

CSK: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda

