IPL 2025 | LSG suffer early blows as CSK strike twice in powerplay

Earlier, CSK won the toss and chose to bowl against LSG.

“There’s a chance of dew here, so it could get easier to bat later. We haven’t done well so far, but it’s important to show the right temperament. Shaik Rasheed comes in for Devon Conway, and Jamie Overton replaces R. Ashwin,” said CSK captain MS Dhoni.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said, “Batting might be a bit tough in the first innings. It’s important not to give a team like CSK any chances. Marsh replaces Himmat.”

CSK, led by Dhoni, are desperate to bounce back after a poor start to the season. They’ve won just one of their six matches and are currently at the bottom of the table.

LSG, in contrast, have had a stronger run, winning four out of six and sitting in fourth place.