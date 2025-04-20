IPL 2025 | Krunal, Suyash shine for RCB as PBKS collapse to 157/6

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh.

Despite getting off to a great start, RCB restricted PBKS to to 157 for 6.

Spinners Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) turned the tide in RCB's favour, picking up key wickets and breaking Punjab’s rhythm. Romario Shepherd also struck in his very first over in his first appearance of the season.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh was the top scorer for PBKS with an explosive 33 off 17 balls, however, regular breakthroughs prevented PBKS from building any strong partnerships.

Having suffered a disappointing loss in their previous encounter, RCB would be eager to settle scores this time. In that rain-shortened 14-over match on Friday, they managed just 95 for nine. Apart from Tim David, the rest of the batting line-up - including Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, skipper Rajat Patidar, and Liam Livingstone - failed to deliver in front of the home crowd.

Heading into the rematch, with RCB currently placed fourth on the points table, the team will be counting on Salt and Kohli to provide a solid start and help turn the tide.

Playing XI

Punjab Kings - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal