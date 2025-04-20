IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RCB: Krunal Pandya strikes twice as Punjab loses momentum

Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost four wickets in the first ten overs after Krunal Pandya struck twice for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), breaking the opening stand in their IPL 2025 clash at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh.

Being made to bat first, PBKS started strongly but lost momentum after the first wicket fell, triggering a slide.

At the end of 13 overs, PBKS were 111 for 4.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl against PBKS.

Having suffered a disappointing loss in their previous encounter, RCB will be eager to settle scores this time. In that rain-shortened 14-over match on Friday, they managed just 95 for nine.

Apart from Tim David, the rest of the batting line-up - including Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, skipper Rajat Patidar, and Liam Livingstone - failed to deliver in front of the home crowd.

Heading into the rematch, PBKS sit third on the points table with 10 points, while RCB are close behind in fourth with 8 points.

RCB will be counting on Salt and Kohli to provide a solid start and help turn the tide.

Playing XI

Punjab Kings - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal