IPL 2025 | KKR eye turnaround as they opt to bowl against in-form GT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens.

Shubman Gill’s GT have won five of their seven matches so far, with their latest victory coming against the Delhi Capitals.

KKR has struggled with consistency this season, having yet to register back-to-back wins. If their win-loss pattern continues, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side could be due for a victory - especially after falling short in a modest chase of 112 against Punjab Kings in their previous match.

Currently placed seventh on the table, KKR have made two major changes - dropping South African stars Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje.

Big names like Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell are now under growing pressure to deliver for KKR.

GT, on the other hand, has enjoyed a strong season so far, sitting at the top of the table with five wins from seven matches.

At the toss, Danny Morrison cheekily asked GT skipper Shubman Gill if wedding bells are on the horizon. Gill laughed it off and denied the rumour.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj