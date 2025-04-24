Battler for survival: Desperate Super Kings look to stay alive against Sunrisers

CHENNAI: When the 2025 Indian Premier League season began, neither Chennai Super Kings nor Sunrisers Hyderabad would have thought they would be where they are at the moment. The winners of 2023 and finalists of 2024 editions are lingering at the bottom of the table.

And on Friday, when they go toe-to-toe against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, they know there will be one team left standing. That the one who gets across the line will keep their campaign alive while the other will be all but eliminated from the season.

With just two wins from eight games, both teams cannot afford to lose from hereon. They have not thrown in the towel yet and they are looking to replicate what Royal Challengers Bengaluru achieved last year. "Well we're still hopeful of winning six out of six and some will giggle at that but RCB set a blueprint for that the year before. So while there's still a chance, we have one eye on making sure that we think the best players for this game coming up will play," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said.