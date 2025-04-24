IPL 2025 | RR win toss and opt to bat against RCB

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“Felt the wicket is a little sticky and will get better later on. We need to be 100 per cent in all our games. Results will come automatically. Farooqi replaces Theekshana,” RR skipper Riyan Parag said after the toss.

“Surface has been tricky and unpredictable through the season. Big three games coming up here. We need to have better shot selection especially with the pitch being two-paced. Same team,” said RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

Riyan Parag is leading the side after Sanju Samson was ruled out of the match due to injury.

RCB currently sit third on the points table with five wins and three losses. While they have struggled at home, they have been dominant in away fixtures, winning five consecutive games on the road.

RR, on the other hand, have had a difficult season so far. They are placed eighth, with just two wins in eight matches.

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(C), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(C), Dhruv Jurel(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact players:

RCB: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RR: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore