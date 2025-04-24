IPL 2025 | Salt falls but Kohli keeps RCB ticking against RR

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli got Royal Challengers Bangalore off to a breezy start in their IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday.
The duo added 61 in 6.4 overs before Wanindu Hasaranga struck, having Salt caught at deep midwicket by Shimron Hetmyer for 26.
Earlier, RR won the toss and chose to bowl against RCB.
“Felt the wicket is a little sticky and will get better later on. We need to be 100 per cent in all our games. Results will come automatically. Farooqi replaces Theekshana,” RR skipper Riyan Parag said after the toss.
“Surface has been tricky and unpredictable through the season. Big three games coming up here. We need to have better shot selection especially with the pitch being two-paced. Same team,” said RCB captain Rajat Patidar.
Riyan Parag is leading the side after Sanju Samson was ruled out of the match due to injury.
RCB currently sit third on the points table with five wins and three losses. While they have struggled at home, they have been dominant in away fixtures, winning five consecutive games on the road.
RR, on the other hand, have had a difficult season so far. They are placed eighth, with just two wins in eight matches.
Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(C), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(C), Dhruv Jurel(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Impact players:
RCB: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
RR: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore