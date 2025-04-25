IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH | Chennai in spot of bother after losing Jadeja

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

“We are coming off a couple of losses but its a new venue. We need a couple of partnerships to consolidate after early wickets.,” SRH skipper Pat Cummins said following the toss.

“Wanted to bowl first. There was a lot of dew last night during practice. When you’re not playing good cricket, you transfer pressure to the young players. We need to enjoy cricket. It is important to take one game at a time rather than look at six games. We have not been sure of the wicket since it was relaid in 2010,” said CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Dewald Brevis is set to make his season debut for CSK, who have also brought back Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran, while out-of-form Rachin Ravindra has been left out.

For SRH, Mohammed Shami returns to the playing XI, with Eshan Malinga dropped.

Both teams had a winning start to the season; however, they have struggled since. They now need to win all their remaining matches to keep the hopes of qualification alive. A loss here could spell the end of the road for either side.

The match will also see Dhoni achieve another milestone, becoming the fourth Indian cricketer to play 400 T20 matches.

Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(WK/ C), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact players

CSK: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

SRH: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder