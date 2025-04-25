IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH | Chennai in spot of bother after losing Jadeja

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Kamindu Mendis rattled Ravindra Jadeja's stumps to leave Chennai Super Kings in a spot of bother at 74/4 in the tenth over of their IPL clash in Chennai on Friday. Jadeja fell for 21 off 17 balls.
Earlier, Mohammed Shami struck off the first delivery of the innings, having Shaik Rasheed caught by Abhishek Sharma at slip.
Sam Curran was promoted to No. 3 but failed to get going, holing out to Aniket Verma at deep midwicket off Harshal Patel for nine.
Ayush Mhatre was once again a bright spark for CSK, with a breezy 30 off 19 balls, before Pat Cummins had him caught by Ishan Kishan at mid-off, leaving the home team at 47/3.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
“We are coming off a couple of losses but its a new venue. We need a couple of partnerships to consolidate after early wickets.,” SRH skipper Pat Cummins said following the toss.
“Wanted to bowl first. There was a lot of dew last night during practice. When you’re not playing good cricket, you transfer pressure to the young players. We need to enjoy cricket. It is important to take one game at a time rather than look at six games. We have not been sure of the wicket since it was relaid in 2010,” said CSK captain MS Dhoni.
Dewald Brevis is set to make his season debut for CSK, who have also brought back Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran, while out-of-form Rachin Ravindra has been left out.
For SRH, Mohammed Shami returns to the playing XI, with Eshan Malinga dropped.
Both teams had a winning start to the season; however, they have struggled since. They now need to win all their remaining matches to keep the hopes of qualification alive. A loss here could spell the end of the road for either side.
The match will also see Dhoni achieve another milestone, becoming the fourth Indian cricketer to play 400 T20 matches.
Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(WK/ C), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
Impact players
CSK: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton
SRH: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder