Chennai fight for pride against Punjab

CHENNAI: CHENNAI Super Kings' chances of making to the playoffs are practically non-existent as they are at the bottom of the table, eight points off fourth place with just matches to go. As head coach Stephen Fleming said the other day after his team's loss to Hyderabad, they will use the remaining matches to identify opportunities and try young players in order to win and prepare the team for next season. With nothing to lose, the hosts will go all out against Punjab Kings when the two teams clash in the on Wednesday evening at Chepauk. The two sides faced each other a few weeks ago where Punjab won by 18 runs.

CSK has won just one out of their last five matches at home. But Mike Hussey, batting coach, sounded optimistic.

CSK's top order has not fired as a unit and in particular they have not been able to put enough runs in the power play, thus putting undue pressure on the middle order.

"Possibly," he said when asked about experimentation. "I think the goal is still to try and win all the matches. That is the number one goal. Along the way, if we can give opportunities to players, then that will be very good as well,'' he said.