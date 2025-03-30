IPL 2025 | Expert takes: Manjrekar on Mumbai's struggles, Sudharsan's brilliance and Dhoni's role at CSK

JioStar expert Sanjay Manjrekar, speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, assessed Mumbai Indians' performance in their 36-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. He pointed out that Mumbai Indians "didn’t look in the race" after losing two wickets for just 35 runs, while Gujarat Titans had already put up a commanding 129 for their first two wickets.
Manjrekar observed that Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav attempted to rebuild the innings, but in a chase of over 190, the required run rate inevitably starts to suffer. That, he noted, was exactly where Mumbai struggled. He believed Gujarat Titans "batted better" and possibly added 15 to 20 runs above a par total. The absence of dew, which could have made batting easier in the second innings, further complicated Mumbai’s chase.
Despite the loss, Manjrekar remained optimistic about Mumbai Indians' campaign, stating that early setbacks were "quite typical" for them and that they still appeared to be on the right track to challenge for the title.
Analyzing Mumbai Indians’ batting performance over the last two matches, Manjrekar acknowledged the struggles faced by their batters. He noted that Rohit Sharma was “clearly going through a phase” and was no longer the player he was three to four years ago. According to him, Sharma had reached a stage in his career where he needed to push himself every day, train hard, and be at his absolute best, as things were “slipping away” for him. Despite this, Manjrekar pointed out that the MI captain was still relying heavily on his natural talent and instincts.
Discussing Ryan Rickelton’s performance, Manjrekar believed that the South African batter would require time to adapt to Indian pitches. He highlighted how very few South African batters, apart from AB de Villiers and Heinrich Klaasen, had managed to flourish in such conditions. He stressed the need for patience with Rickelton’s adjustment period.
Beyond them, he pointed out that Mumbai Indians' batting lineup included Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, and a few others, but he remained unconvinced about their overall solidity. He also observed that many of these batters performed better on pitches where the ball came onto the bat with pace and bounce. Reflecting on a recent chase where MI required 12 or 13 runs per over, he suggested that had the match been played at Wankhede Stadium, they might have gotten much closer to the target.
JioStar expert Ambati Rayudu analyzed the performances of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, highlighting their impact with the ball. He pointed out that while there were crucial breakthroughs, Krishna “has not given away any runs” and had bowled with great intelligence on the pitch. Rayudu described Krishna’s slower ball as “quite unique—like a globe spinning on its axis” and noted that both of his wickets had come from well-disguised slower deliveries.
Discussing Siraj’s bowling, Rayudu observed that he had often seen him bowl out batters with his skillful deliveries. He explained that Siraj’s in-swinger was “much faster than his out-swinger” due to a difference in wrist position—when attempting an out-swinger, Siraj cut his wrist, which reduced the pace and caused the ball to start swinging earlier than needed. However, Rayudu praised Siraj’s ability to adapt, noting that after conceding two boundaries, he stuck to his in-swinger, which proved to be more effective on the day.
Manjrekar analyzed the partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, noting that while Gill was “still not firing on all cylinders,” he expected that to change soon. He described Sudharsan as a “special talent” who appeared to anchor the innings, playing almost the entire match before getting out in the 18th over. Manjrekar emphasized that Sudharsan’s strike rate was never just around 110 or 120 but consistently in the 130-140 range or higher, making him a player to watch. Having already represented India, he continued to showcase his talent with every opportunity.
Manjrekar also highlighted the depth in Gujarat Titans' batting lineup, mentioning that Jos Buttler was eager to make an impact. He pointed out that securing a win despite not being at their absolute best was a “great feeling” for the team, reinforcing their strength in depth.
Discussing the upcoming RR vs CSK match on March 30, Manjrekar reiterated his stance on MS Dhoni’s role in the team. He stated that Dhoni’s presence was “more for brand value than actual cricketing value” and that CSK had made a conscious decision in this regard, recognizing his massive fan following. However, he believed that CSK was not relying on Dhoni’s batting contributions, as other players were expected to handle the scoring. He noted that even if Dhoni batted as low as No. 8, 9, or 10, he could still contribute some runs but was not central to the team’s batting plans. Despite this, Manjrekar acknowledged that “his wicket keeping remains top-notch.”