IPL 2025 | Expert takes: Manjrekar on Mumbai's struggles, Sudharsan's brilliance and Dhoni's role at CSK

JioStar expert Sanjay Manjrekar, speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, assessed Mumbai Indians' performance in their 36-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. He pointed out that Mumbai Indians "didn’t look in the race" after losing two wickets for just 35 runs, while Gujarat Titans had already put up a commanding 129 for their first two wickets.

Manjrekar observed that Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav attempted to rebuild the innings, but in a chase of over 190, the required run rate inevitably starts to suffer. That, he noted, was exactly where Mumbai struggled. He believed Gujarat Titans "batted better" and possibly added 15 to 20 runs above a par total. The absence of dew, which could have made batting easier in the second innings, further complicated Mumbai’s chase.

Despite the loss, Manjrekar remained optimistic about Mumbai Indians' campaign, stating that early setbacks were "quite typical" for them and that they still appeared to be on the right track to challenge for the title.