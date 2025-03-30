IPL 2025 |RR vs CSK: Nitish rana smashes 21-ball fifty, Khaleel Ahmed strikes early in powerplay

Rajasthan Royals made a strong comeback after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, riding on Nitish Rana’s blistering 21-ball half-century to post an imposing 79/1 at the end of six overs.

The innings started with Jaiswal cracking a boundary off the first ball but falling soon after, mistiming an inswinger from Khaleel Ahmed straight to mid-off. With RR at 9/1 in 1 over, Nitish Rana walked in and immediately made an impact, slicing a full delivery past point for four.

From there, Rana took control, punishing Overton in the second over with a flicked boundary to square leg before upper-cutting a short ball over deep third for a six. RR moved to 23/1 in 2 overs as Samson got off the mark.

In the third over, Khaleel tightened things up, conceding just two runs off the first five balls, but Samson found the gap with a well-timed shot past square leg for four, keeping the momentum going. RR reached 29/1 in 3 overs.

The acceleration truly began in the fourth over when Rana pulled Overton past short fine for four, upper-cut another over the keeper, and Samson added a massive six over midwicket. With 16 runs coming from the over, RR raced to 45/1 in 4 overs.

R Ashwin’s introduction in the fifth over did not slow Rana down. Back-to-back slog-swept sixes behind square leg followed by a crisp four in front of square saw RR take 19 runs off the over, reaching 64/1 in 5 overs.

The final over of the powerplay saw Rana bring up his half-century off just 21 balls, smashing Khaleel for a four past point and celebrating with a towering six over square leg. 15 runs came from the over, as Rajasthan Royals ended the powerplay on a commanding 79/1 in 6 overs.