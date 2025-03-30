Express@IPL

IPL 2025 |RR vs CSK: Nitish rana smashes 21-ball fifty, Khaleel Ahmed strikes early in powerplay

Both teams have struggled—RR remain winless after two games, while CSK are reeling from a crushing defeat to RCB.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket as Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket as Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Rajasthan Royals made a strong comeback after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, riding on Nitish Rana’s blistering 21-ball half-century to post an imposing 79/1 at the end of six overs.

The innings started with Jaiswal cracking a boundary off the first ball but falling soon after, mistiming an inswinger from Khaleel Ahmed straight to mid-off. With RR at 9/1 in 1 over, Nitish Rana walked in and immediately made an impact, slicing a full delivery past point for four.

From there, Rana took control, punishing Overton in the second over with a flicked boundary to square leg before upper-cutting a short ball over deep third for a six. RR moved to 23/1 in 2 overs as Samson got off the mark.

In the third over, Khaleel tightened things up, conceding just two runs off the first five balls, but Samson found the gap with a well-timed shot past square leg for four, keeping the momentum going. RR reached 29/1 in 3 overs.

The acceleration truly began in the fourth over when Rana pulled Overton past short fine for four, upper-cut another over the keeper, and Samson added a massive six over midwicket. With 16 runs coming from the over, RR raced to 45/1 in 4 overs.

R Ashwin’s introduction in the fifth over did not slow Rana down. Back-to-back slog-swept sixes behind square leg followed by a crisp four in front of square saw RR take 19 runs off the over, reaching 64/1 in 5 overs.

The final over of the powerplay saw Rana bring up his half-century off just 21 balls, smashing Khaleel for a four past point and celebrating with a towering six over square leg. 15 runs came from the over, as Rajasthan Royals ended the powerplay on a commanding 79/1 in 6 overs.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR vs CSK
IPL 2025

