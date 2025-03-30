IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK: Nitish Rana’s 81 stands out, but Rajasthan Royals' batting collapse limits them to 182/9

Nitish Rana delivered a brilliant innings as RR posted 182/9 in 20 overs against CSK in their IPL 2025 match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
He smashed 81 off 36 balls, hitting 10 fours and 5 sixes, while Riyan Parag contributed a useful 37 off 28. For CSK, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana both picked up 2 for 28, while Khaleel Ahmed also claimed two wickets after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad chose to bowl first.
Khaleel Ahmed struck early in the first over, removing Jaiswal, who has struggled for form in this IPL season. After hitting a boundary to start, Jaiswal failed to capitalise and was caught by Ravichandran Ashwin for just 4 runs. Captain Sanju Samson also had a short stay, falling to Noor Ahmad after scoring 20.
The innings started with Jaiswal cracking a boundary off the first ball but falling soon after, mistiming an inswinger from Khaleel Ahmed straight to mid-off. With RR at 9/1 in 1 over, Nitish Rana walked in and immediately made an impact, slicing a full delivery past point for four.
From there, Rana took control, punishing Overton in the second over with a flicked boundary to square leg before upper-cutting a short ball over deep third for a six. RR moved to 23/1 in 2 overs as Samson got off the mark.
In the third over, Khaleel tightened things up, conceding just two runs off the first five balls, but Samson found the gap with a well-timed shot past square leg for four, keeping the momentum going. RR reached 29/1 in 3 overs.
The acceleration truly began in the fourth over when Rana pulled Overton past short fine for four, upper-cut another over the keeper, and Samson added a massive six over midwicket. With 16 runs coming from the over, RR raced to 45/1 in 4 overs.
R Ashwin’s introduction in the fifth over did not slow Rana down. Back-to-back slog-swept sixes behind square leg followed by a crisp four in front of square saw RR take 19 runs off the over, reaching 64/1 in 5 overs.
The final over of the powerplay saw Rana bring up his half-century off just 21 balls, smashing Khaleel for a four past point and celebrating with a towering six over square leg.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.