IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK: Nitish Rana’s 81 stands out, but Rajasthan Royals' batting collapse limits them to 182/9

Nitish Rana delivered a brilliant innings as RR posted 182/9 in 20 overs against CSK in their IPL 2025 match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

He smashed 81 off 36 balls, hitting 10 fours and 5 sixes, while Riyan Parag contributed a useful 37 off 28. For CSK, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana both picked up 2 for 28, while Khaleel Ahmed also claimed two wickets after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad chose to bowl first.

Khaleel Ahmed struck early in the first over, removing Jaiswal, who has struggled for form in this IPL season. After hitting a boundary to start, Jaiswal failed to capitalise and was caught by Ravichandran Ashwin for just 4 runs. Captain Sanju Samson also had a short stay, falling to Noor Ahmad after scoring 20.

The innings started with Jaiswal cracking a boundary off the first ball but falling soon after, mistiming an inswinger from Khaleel Ahmed straight to mid-off. With RR at 9/1 in 1 over, Nitish Rana walked in and immediately made an impact, slicing a full delivery past point for four.

From there, Rana took control, punishing Overton in the second over with a flicked boundary to square leg before upper-cutting a short ball over deep third for a six. RR moved to 23/1 in 2 overs as Samson got off the mark.