STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Anil Kumble has made my life as captain very easy: KXIP skipper KL Rahul

Rahul, who recently arrived in Dubai for IPL, said that he shares a very good relation with Kings XI Punjab coach Kumble.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has revealed that coach Anil Kumble has made his life "very easy" as a captain.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Rahul, who recently arrived in Dubai for IPL, said that he shares a very good relation with Kings XI Punjab coach Kumble.

The right-handed batsman also said that the former Indian skipper lays down the plan and he just has to follow it.

"Somebody like Anil bhai helps me immensely because I share a very good relationship off the field as we are from the same state and has made life as captain very easy," Rahul said in a video released by the Indian Premier League on their website.

"I know he (Anil Kumble) will do most of the planning and I just have to go out in the middle and carry it out," he added.

Rahul has been a key cog in the batting wheel of Punjab. In the 2018 IPL, the right-handed batsman had smashed 659 runs for Kings XI Punjab at an average of 54.91.

He continued his form in the next edition and scored 593 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2019.

Rahul will be seen in action for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the IPL slated to begin from September 19 in UAE. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kings XI Punjab KXIP IPL IPL 2020 KL Rahul Anil Kumble
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp